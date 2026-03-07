Jordan Clark Acquires 100 Shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Clark purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £150.
Jordan Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jordan Clark purchased 117 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £149.76.
Diaceutics Stock Performance
LON:DXRX opened at GBX 149 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.87. Diaceutics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 106 and a 1-year high of GBX 176.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXRX
About Diaceutics
At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diaceutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.