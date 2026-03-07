Jordan Clark Acquires 100 Shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Clark purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £150.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jordan Clark purchased 117 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Diaceutics Stock Performance

LON:DXRX opened at GBX 149 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market cap of £126.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.87. Diaceutics PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 106 and a 1-year high of GBX 176.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group lifted their target price on shares of Diaceutics from GBX 180 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33.

About Diaceutics

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

