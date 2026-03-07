JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Core Scientific worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after buying an additional 3,472,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,186 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,990,000. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,994,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,844,000.

Core Scientific secured a $1.0 billion loan from Morgan Stanley to fund its AI pivot and provide liquidity for growth initiatives — this materially reduces near‑term financing risk and supports capital spending for compute/AI activities, which is constructive for valuation if execution follows.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "Buy" rating, lifted FY‑2026 estimates (now $0.33 EPS from $0.16 previously) and published quarterly EPS forecasts with a $25 price target — analyst upgrade increases upside narrative and can buoy investor sentiment.

Needham & Company upgraded Core Scientific — another independent analyst endorsement that may attract buyers or support a rerating if momentum continues.

Needham & Company upgraded Core Scientific — another independent analyst endorsement that may attract buyers or support a rerating if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show 0 shares and produce NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is not reliable as a signal of bearish positioning. (No actionable short‑squeeze implications absent corrected data.)

Ladenburg Thalmann/SH lowered expectations for CORZ, which could weigh on sentiment and increase selling pressure among investors focused on near‑term fundamentals.

Ladenburg Thalmann/SH lowered expectations for CORZ, which could weigh on sentiment and increase selling pressure among investors focused on near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent results were mixed: Core beat Q4 EPS but missed revenue estimates and saw year‑over‑year revenue decline — ongoing top‑line pressure means the market remains sensitive to execution risk on the AI pivot and margin recovery, which can cap near‑term upside.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 6.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Core Scientific from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

