JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,011,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $634,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

