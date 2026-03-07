JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Powell Industries worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $483.65 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $612.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $465.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $251.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Glj Research began coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer David L. Eckenrode sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 443 shares in the company, valued at $252,510. The trade was a 39.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Marshall Mauney, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.73, for a total value of $995,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,530.23. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,352 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.