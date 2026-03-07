KeyCorp Has Bullish Forecast for Avient Q1 Earnings

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avient’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVNT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE AVNT opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.19 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Avient has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.810 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.170 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avient by 19.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 335,670 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Avient by 26.6% during the third quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 319,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,084,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Avient by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,729,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,667 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 123.60%.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

