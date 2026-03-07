Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 53,819 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,777 call options.
Kraft Heinz News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management will redeploy about $600 million from the cancelled split to product innovation and targeted price reductions aimed at reviving demand — a direct, growth-focused use of capital rather than a structural break-up. Kraft Heinz Scraps Split To Fund Product Push And Lower Prices
- Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s leadership says it has no immediate plans to sell its KHC stake and publicly signaled support for the decision to pause the split — reducing a key tail‑risk of a large shareholder exit. Berkshire Has No Plans for Kraft Heinz Stake With Split Halted
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: roughly 53,819 call options traded (about +87% vs. typical volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning by traders.
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider market context: Berkshire also resumed share buybacks, which may reinforce confidence in large-cap holdings but doesn’t directly change KHC’s near-term operating picture. Berkshire Hathaway resumes buybacks and CEO supports Kraft’s decision to pause its split
- Negative Sentiment: Suspending the split removes an expected corporate‑structure catalyst that some investors saw as a way to unlock value; the pause signals management sees organic demand issues that require investment rather than a break-up premium. How Kraft Heinz’s Paused Split and $600 Million Reinvestment Plan Will Impact Kraft Heinz (KHC) Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 showed an earnings beat but weaker revenue and guidance for continued organic‑sales and margin pressure in 2026, underscoring why management feels compelled to spend on products and cut prices — a sign the business is under near‑term strain. Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation Check As Corporate Split Pause And Refocus Plan Test Investor Patience
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $3,446,578. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.3%
KHC stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.
Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kraft Heinz
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.