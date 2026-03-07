Kraft Heinz Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 53,819 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 87% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,777 call options.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,036 shares of company stock worth $3,446,578. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,131,000 after buying an additional 616,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,376,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,438,000 after acquiring an additional 462,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,801,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.3%

KHC stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Featured Articles

