Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cormark lowered Kraken Robotics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial cut Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.19.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

