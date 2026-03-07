Laura Whyte Sells 18,500 Shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Laura Whyte sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total transaction of £13,135.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

MACF opened at GBX 66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.59. Macfarlane Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 122.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 EPS for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

