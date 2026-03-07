Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,900. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,381,109.10.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.
- On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $68,017.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $818,800.00.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $48.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,335,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,266,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.
Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.