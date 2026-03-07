Lei Wu Sells 30,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $1,293,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,900. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,381,109.10.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $68,017.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $818,800.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.24. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,335,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,266,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

