Lei Wu Sells 40,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 40,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,513,600. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $1,293,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Lei Wu sold 58,090 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,381,109.10.

On Monday, March 2nd, Lei Wu sold 30,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Lei Wu sold 60,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,614,200.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Lei Wu sold 210 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $8,454.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Lei Wu sold 1,700 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $68,017.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $818,800.00.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 2.1%

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 10.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 3,011.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCT shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GigaCloud Technology

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.