LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.21. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $310.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,760,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,461,000 after purchasing an additional 421,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $31,120,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 584,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 228,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 1,747.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 516,958 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 121,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.