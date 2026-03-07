Lifesci Capital Forecasts Prime Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst T. Pardo-Garcia forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRME. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Prime Medicine stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $723.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 533.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,884 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 135.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,477,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,182 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 6,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,489 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,634,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised and tightened EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), cutting projected losses (e.g., FY2026 from ($1.39) to ($1.18) and improvements in FY2027–FY2029). That reduces near-term downside risk from operating losses and signals improving model expectations from a sell-side analyst. MarketBeat — HC Wainwright Estimates

HC Wainwright raised and tightened EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and years (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), cutting projected losses (e.g., FY2026 from ($1.39) to ($1.18) and improvements in FY2027–FY2029). That reduces near-term downside risk from operating losses and signals improving model expectations from a sell-side analyst. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital published multiple quarterly and FY2026 estimates with a consistent “Outperform” rating and $6.00 price target, forecasting materially smaller losses for FY2026 (about ($0.90) vs. consensus deeper losses). A high target and repeated positive coverage can support demand for the shares. MarketBeat — Lifesci Capital Note

Lifesci Capital published multiple quarterly and FY2026 estimates with a consistent “Outperform” rating and $6.00 price target, forecasting materially smaller losses for FY2026 (about ($0.90) vs. consensus deeper losses). A high target and repeated positive coverage can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-aggregation coverage shows a favorable consensus (reported as an average “Moderate Buy”), reinforcing the bullish narrative from individual shops and likely contributing to buying interest. American Banking News — Analyst Rating

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

