Lifesci Capital Has Positive Estimate for DYN Q1 Earnings

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 22.25 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $50 price target and is projecting strong long‑term recovery (FY2030 EPS of $3.24), signaling meaningful upside in the firm’s model beyond the next several years. MarketBeat Report

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

