London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £135 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSEG. Citigroup lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £133 to £131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £119 to £114 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £131 to £132 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £122.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,796.13 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,684 and a 1-year high of £118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 229.64 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,360.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,699.99.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 420.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

