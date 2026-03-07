ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE MAN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company’s service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.