Mark Garvey Sells 21,151 Shares of Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Garvey sold 21,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728, for a total transaction of £365,489.28.
Glanbia Price Performance
GLB opened at GBX 17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. Glanbia plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Glanbia Company Profile
