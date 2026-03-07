Mark Garvey Sells 21,151 Shares of Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Mark Garvey sold 21,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728, for a total transaction of £365,489.28.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Price Performance

GLB opened at GBX 17.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. Glanbia plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.