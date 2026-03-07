Mark Jordy Purchases 986 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2026

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGENGet Free Report) insider Mark Jordy bought 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,632.62.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 993 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,631.45.
  • On Friday, January 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 1,006 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,625.66.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.87. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGENGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.