Mark Jordy Purchases 986 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy bought 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,632.62.

Mark Jordy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 993 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 per share, for a total transaction of £2,631.45.

On Friday, January 2nd, Mark Jordy purchased 1,006 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £2,625.66.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 279.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 265.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.87. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

