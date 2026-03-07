Mark Mccaffrey Sells 17,406 Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $1,548,959.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,407 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $211,406.81.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $94.08 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $193.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,209,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,204,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 19,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

More GoDaddy News

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.80 vs. $1.58 expected) and ~6.8% revenue growth year/year, giving the stock a clear fundamental tailwind. Quarterly Results

Q4 results showed an EPS beat (reported $1.80 vs. $1.58 expected) and ~6.8% revenue growth year/year, giving the stock a clear fundamental tailwind. Neutral Sentiment: Sell‑side coverage is mixed but constructive overall — consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $132, which limits dramatic upside but keeps placement support from analysts. Analyst Consensus

Sell‑side coverage is mixed but constructive overall — consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $132, which limits dramatic upside but keeps placement support from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling this week increases near‑term supply and hurts sentiment: CEO Amanpal Bhutani sold 34,148 shares (avg ~$88.99), CFO Mark McCaffrey sold 17,406 shares, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares, and a director sold 650 shares. These SEC filings are notable because executive disposals at this scale often trigger short‑term selling pressure. CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 CAO Form 4

Large insider selling this week increases near‑term supply and hurts sentiment: CEO Amanpal Bhutani sold 34,148 shares (avg ~$88.99), CFO Mark McCaffrey sold 17,406 shares, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 766 shares, and a director sold 650 shares. These SEC filings are notable because executive disposals at this scale often trigger short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets in recent notes (Evercore to $95 with an “In Line” rating; several other firms cut targets), which reduces perceived upside and can prompt portfolio rebalancing by institutions. Evercore Note Analyst Summary

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

