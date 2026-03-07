Mark Williams Sells 333,333 Shares of SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williams sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £13,333.32.

SEEEN Trading Down 4.4%

SEEEN stock opened at GBX 3.83 on Friday. SEEEN plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.27.

Recommended Stories

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

