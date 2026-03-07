Mark Williams Sells 333,333 Shares of SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Williams sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £13,333.32.
SEEEN Trading Down 4.4%
SEEEN stock opened at GBX 3.83 on Friday. SEEEN plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.27.
SEEEN Company Profile
