Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho now has a $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $72.85. 289,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 621,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.52%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.
The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.
