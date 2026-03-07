Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho now has a $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $72.85. 289,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 621,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.52%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

