Martyn Clark Sells 46,077 Shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27.

Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Martyn Clark purchased 130 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £198.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Martyn Clark purchased 106 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 per share, with a total value of £150.52.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Martyn Clark acquired 113 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 per share, for a total transaction of £149.16.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 130 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.71 and a 52-week high of GBX 198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crest Nicholson ( LON:CRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

