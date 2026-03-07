Matthew Beesley Sells 308,933 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Beesley sold 308,933 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188, for a total transaction of £580,794.04.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 186.20 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50. The company has a market cap of £949.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.37.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 19.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jupiter Fund Management Plc will post 8.5093781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 165 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 150.33.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

