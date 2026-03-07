Michael Findlay Buys 25,500 Shares of Hays (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Findlay bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 per share, for a total transaction of £9,945.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £612.69 million, a PE ratio of -78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.06 and a 12-month high of GBX 89.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.03.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hays

Hays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.