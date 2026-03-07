Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Trading Up 7.3% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 57,409 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 50,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.20 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Key Miller Industries News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Miller reported $0.29 EPS (vs. $0.03 consensus) and revenue of $171.9M (vs. $164.2M consensus), showing stronger near‑term demand and margin improvement. This underpinned the call and slide materials. Q4 Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations — Miller reported $0.29 EPS (vs. $0.03 consensus) and revenue of $171.9M (vs. $164.2M consensus), showing stronger near‑term demand and margin improvement. This underpinned the call and slide materials. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — the company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.21 (5% raise), signaling cashflow confidence and returning capital to shareholders (yield ≈1.9%, ex‑dividend Mar 16).

Dividend raised — the company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.21 (5% raise), signaling cashflow confidence and returning capital to shareholders (yield ≈1.9%, ex‑dividend Mar 16). Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives — management highlighted expansion into European markets and military contract opportunities as drivers of the company’s $850M–$900M 2026 revenue target, indicating runway for organic and defense‑sector growth. Expansion & Guidance Article

Strategic growth initiatives — management highlighted expansion into European markets and military contract opportunities as drivers of the company’s $850M–$900M 2026 revenue target, indicating runway for organic and defense‑sector growth. Neutral Sentiment: Full call materials and transcripts posted — slides and multiple call transcripts are available for investors who want detail on backlog, margin outlook and capital allocation; these provide granular color but no immediate change to the headline story. Earnings Call Transcript

Full call materials and transcripts posted — slides and multiple call transcripts are available for investors who want detail on backlog, margin outlook and capital allocation; these provide granular color but no immediate change to the headline story. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance disappointed vs. consensus — management guided $850M–$900M, materially below the ~ $970.7M consensus cited by analysts, creating downward pressure on expectations for near‑term top‑line growth and valuation.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance disappointed vs. consensus — management guided $850M–$900M, materially below the ~ $970.7M consensus cited by analysts, creating downward pressure on expectations for near‑term top‑line growth and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction muted — coverage notes that the Q4 beat is encouraging but the lower guidance and cautious commentary mean some analysts are keeping forecasts and ratings unchanged, limiting immediate upside. Analyst Note

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Miller Industries this week:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLR shares. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Miller Industries in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Miller Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 228.0% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.25.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of towing and recovery vehicles and related equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes light-, medium- and heavy-duty tow trucks, integrated carriers, rotators, wreckers, trailers and associated hydraulic and electronic components. These products are marketed under well-known brand names, including Miller, Century, Holmes, Vulcan, Chevron and Jige International, serving a broad spectrum of customers in the towing, recovery, roadside assistance and vehicle transport industries.

Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries was founded in the early 1990s and has grown into a global supplier of towing and recovery solutions.

