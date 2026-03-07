MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. MongoDB traded as high as $268.77 and last traded at $265.67. Approximately 1,333,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,006,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 162.1% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -307.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 393.66 and a beta of 1.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

