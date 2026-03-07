MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. MongoDB traded as high as $268.77 and last traded at $265.67. Approximately 1,333,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,006,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.01.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.18.
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded MDB to “Sector Outperform”, raised its price target and boosted its FY2027 EPS forecast — a near‑term driver of buying interest. Scotiabank upgrades MongoDB (MDB)
- Positive Sentiment: MongoDB expanded AI capabilities in Atlas (new embedding models, vector search and APIs) — product progress that supports the long‑term growth thesis as customers build AI apps on Atlas. MongoDB Expands AI Capabilities: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped revenue and EPS expectations with Atlas contributing the bulk of revenue and 27% revenue growth year‑over‑year — supporting the company’s execution story despite mixed forward commentary. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold MongoDB Stock Post Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume (big buys of both calls and puts) indicates heightened short‑term speculative activity and hedging — adds volatility risk but not a directional signal on fundamentals.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side firms trimmed price targets in the last 24–36 hours (examples: Mizuho, UBS, Goldman, Piper Sandler and others), signaling reduced near‑term upside expectations from analysts. Mizuho Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $290.00 UBS Group Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 guidance still implies operating losses and a slower recovery path; that guidance triggered a sharp selloff earlier and keeps upside contingent on faster margin improvement or stronger revenue acceleration. Why MongoDB (MDB) Is Down 19.1% After Mixed 2026 Results And Loss‑Heavy 2027 Guidance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 162.1% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,871,000 after purchasing an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after buying an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Up 2.5%
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -307.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 393.66 and a beta of 1.40.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.
The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.
