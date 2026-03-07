Morgan Advanced Materials’ (MGAM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 target price on the stock.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 250 to GBX 210 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance

LON MGAM opened at GBX 208.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.93. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.45. The stock has a market cap of £574.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013. Morgan Advanced Materials plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.