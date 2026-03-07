Nicholas Cadbury Buys 700 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Cadbury bought 700 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £134.34 per share, with a total value of £94,038.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.8%
IHG opened at GBX 132.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 961.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,490.41. The company has a market capitalization of £199.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 72.52 and a 1-year high of GBX 150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -181.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,350.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
