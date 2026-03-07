Nicholas Cadbury Buys 700 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Cadbury bought 700 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £134.34 per share, with a total value of £94,038.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.8%

IHG opened at GBX 132.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 961.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,490.41. The company has a market capitalization of £199.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 72.52 and a 1-year high of GBX 150.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -181.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from £104 to £119 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,350.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.