Nick Roberts Acquires 100 Shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Nick Roberts acquired 117 shares of Diaceutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Shares of Diaceutics stock opened at GBX 149 on Friday. Diaceutics PLC has a one year low of GBX 106 and a one year high of GBX 176.25. The company has a market cap of £126.09 million, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.87.

Separately, Shore Capital Group increased their price objective on shares of Diaceutics from GBX 180 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diaceutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.33.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

