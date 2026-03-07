Northland Securities Predicts Lower Earnings for BigBear.ai

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

