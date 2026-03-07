Northland Securities Predicts Lower Earnings for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.
BigBear.ai Stock Up 5.2%
Shares of BBAI stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 54.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,822 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Large balance-sheet improvement — management completed a debt reset that cut debt ~90% and left the company with record cash, reducing leverage risk and giving BigBear.ai more runway for execution and M&A. BigBear.ai’s Debt Reset And Middle East Push Reframe Growth Prospects
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A and international push — recent acquisitions broaden AI capabilities for government and critical infrastructure, and the company is pursuing Middle East public‑sector/national‑security opportunities that could drive higher-margin contracts. BigBear.ai’s Debt Reset And Middle East Push Reframe Growth Prospects
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains in places — HC Wainwright keeps a Buy rating with a $6 price target despite lowering some FY estimates, signaling some broker confidence in the turnaround potential. HC Wainwright Forecasts BigBear.ai’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional interest noted — commentary (MarketBeat) suggests speculative retail interest but also that smart money may be quietly buying the improved balance sheet; this supports liquidity but not short‑term revenue visibility. MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/02 – 03/06
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing analyst model churn — Northland revised several quarterly EPS estimates (mix of small raises and cuts) and nudged FY outlook slightly, reflecting evolving visibility but continued consensus losses. MarketBeat coverage of analyst estimate changes
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and contract volatility — Q4 revenue missed expectations and was down sharply year‑over‑year; Zacks highlights weak Q4 revenue and unpredictable contracts as the main reasons investors have punished the stock in recent months. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold BigBear.ai Stock After Q4 Results?
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and valuation concerns — Seeking Alpha notes that defense‑AI potential is real but execution remains uncertain; another piece argues the stock still looks expensive relative to near‑term fundamentals despite the sell‑off. BigBear.ai: Defense AI Potential Is Real, But Execution Remains The Question BigBear.ai: Niche Defense And Border Control Leader Remains Expensive Despite Sell-Off
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and negative notes pressured the stock — multiple firms issued bearish or more cautious forecasts, and a downgrade drove a sharp intra‑day drop reported earlier in the week. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade
About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.
The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.
