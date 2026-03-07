Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.4550. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.3950, with a volume of 3,273,418 shares.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $2.50 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Olaplex by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

