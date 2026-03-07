Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.4550. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.3950, with a volume of 3,273,418 shares.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Olaplex had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key news stories impacting Olaplex this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue and EPS roughly in line with or slightly above expectations (revenue of $105.1M, EPS $0.01, revenue +4.4% YoY), which supports the view that core sales are stabilizing. OLAPLEX Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — including the slide deck and earnings call transcript — are available for investors who want management’s detailed commentary on channel mix, marketing spend and strategic initiatives. These documents may clarify execution plans but have not yet convinced the market. Earnings Slide Deck / Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Several published call transcripts and recaps provide additional color on product innovation and transformation initiatives management emphasized; these are useful for judging whether spend will drive re-acceleration. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance came in muted: the revenue range ($414M–$435M) sits against Street expectations near $430M, leaving limited upside and triggering investor concern about growth re-acceleration. That weak forward guide is the main reason for the sharp share decline. Olaplex slides more than 20% on guidance concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/competitive write-ups flag that growth remains uneven across channels and that heavy marketing spend has yet to produce sustained acceleration — some analysts now view the turnaround as lagging and see downside risk to the current share price. Olaplex: The Turnaround Is Lagging
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been strong; commentary and modeling from outlets note potential downside if management cannot reaccelerate revenue and margin progress given the company’s elevated marketing spend. Short-term momentum looks negative until guidance is proven conservative. OLPX Q4 deep dive: Transformation and innovation take center stage amidst muted guidance
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olaplex by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Olaplex by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $897.80 million, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.
