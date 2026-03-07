OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OnKure Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 663,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 224,810 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in OnKure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OKUR opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. OnKure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

