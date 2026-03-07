OSB Group (LON:OSB) Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Plan

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OSB Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.
OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share for the quarter. OSB Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Board announces a new GBP100m buyback as it describes 2025 as “resilient” — a clear signal of support for the share price through cash returns. OSB announces new GBP100 million buyback as posts “resilient” 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Company cuts its capital target and says this frees up more than £100m for shareholder returns, underpinning further buybacks/dividends potential. OSB Group cuts capital target, frees up over £100m for returns
- Positive Sentiment: OSB has hiked its dividend alongside launching the buyback — an immediate cash-return boost that typically supports investor sentiment. OSB hikes dividend, launches buyback after fall in profit
- Positive Sentiment: Originations grew 19% to £4.7bn in 2025, reflecting diversification and lending momentum that supports future income. OSB’s diversification focus sees originations rise 19% to £4.7bn in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: EPS GBX 75.60; return on equity 12.35%; net margin 42.75%. Metrics show profitability, but the quarterly context driven investor reaction. OSB quarterly results and conference call View Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed a formal share repurchase programme announcement (details/operation to follow). Investors should watch execution pace. OSB GROUP PLC – Share Repurchase Programme
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying profit fell versus prior period — that earnings weakness is the main reason the stock traded lower despite the buyback/dividend measures. OSB hikes dividend, launches buyback after fall in profit
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.
