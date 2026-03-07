Palladyne AI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the typical volume of 1,743 call options.
Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palladyne AI Stock Performance
Palladyne AI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 3.78. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.
Palladyne AI News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Palladyne AI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $1.66M (+118% YoY) and EPS that narrowly topped estimates, signaling accelerating top-line momentum and an earnings surprise that triggered the initial rally. Palladyne AI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Reiterates 2026 Revenue Guidance of $24 to $27 Million
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated FY2026 revenue guidance of $24–$27M and management forecasted strong 2026 growth (company says ~4x revenue), supporting a bullish forward outlook tied to defense backlog and AI product demand. Palladyne AI Forecasts Fourfold Revenue Growth In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: heavy call‑option buying and the stock briefly made Nasdaq’s top‑gainer list, indicating speculative and momentum-driven demand following the report. Palladyne AI shares surge on strong quarterly report
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript were published; investors can use the call to assess timing of backlog conversion, defense contract cadence and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and full transcripts provide context (detailed revenue breakdown, backlog commentary); they help longer‑term investors but don’t change fundamentals instantly. Palladyne AI (PDYN) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and margin profile remain poor (large negative net margin / ROE historically) and one article highlights that a revenue decline in parts of the business is being masked by backlog and defense expansion — a risk if backlog conversion lags. Palladyne AI (PDYN) Stock: Revenue Decline Masked by Surging Backlog and Defense Expansion
- Negative Sentiment: High volatility and profit‑taking after the initial surge increased intraday selling pressure; investors should be prepared for swings as the market digests forward execution risk versus the bullish guidance. Palladyne AI (PDYN) Is Up 41.7% After Swinging To 2025 Profit And Reaffirming 2026 Outlook – Has The Bull Case Changed?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PDYN
About Palladyne AI
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Palladyne AI
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.