Palladyne AI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 222% compared to the typical volume of 1,743 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palladyne AI by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palladyne AI stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 3.78. Palladyne AI has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Palladyne AI ( NASDAQ:PDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Palladyne AI had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 191.37%.

PDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palladyne AI from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

