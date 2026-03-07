Paul Whetsell Acquires 6,000 Shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 per share, for a total transaction of £28,440.
Vistry Group Stock Performance
LON:VTY opened at GBX 448.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.88. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 746.40.
Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.78.
Key Stories Impacting Vistry Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Vistry Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buy: independent non‑executive director Paul Whetsell purchased 6,000 shares at ~GBX 474, signalling insider confidence after recent weakness. Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Paul Whetsell Buys 6,000 Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade support: Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vistry to “buy” (PT GBX 610), which may attract selective buyer interest even though the target was lowered. Digital Look – Stifel Nicolaus upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Cash-generation focus: coverage notes Vistry is leaning on partnerships and operational measures to drive cash and target net‑cash by year‑end — a constructive message for balance‑sheet risk reduction. Vistry Leans on Partnerships as Cash Generation Drive Targets Net Cash by Year‑End
- Neutral Sentiment: Buyback / share cancellation: Vistry cancelled a small tranche (15,648 ordinary shares) after repurchases — slightly supportive to EPS but immaterial in scale and accompanied by an update on voting rights. Vistry cancels new tranche of buyback shares and updates voting rights
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains mixed: aggregate consensus is around “Hold”, reflecting differing analyst views and moderating expectations for a rapid recovery. Vistry Group Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/price‑target cuts: Deutsche Bank cut to “hold” and lowered its PT to GBX 600 (from GBX 803), and RBC sharply reduced its PT to GBX 385 (while oddly keeping a “buy”) — these cuts reduce perceived upside and pressure sentiment. Broker rating changes (Deutsche Bank, RBC)
- Negative Sentiment: Operational warning remains the key negative: after FY25 results management flagged weaker margins for 2026, which triggered a sharp share sell‑off on March 4 and is the principal driver of ongoing volatility and outflows. Vistry flags weaker margins for 2026
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.
Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.
Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.
We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.
