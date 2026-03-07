Paul Whetsell Acquires 6,000 Shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whetsell bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 per share, for a total transaction of £28,440.

LON:VTY opened at GBX 448.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 663.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 643.88. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 746.40.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 591.78.

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

