PepsiCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 207,631 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,613 call options.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

