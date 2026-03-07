Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $987,612.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,880.69. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 8,120 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $1,669,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,163,678.70. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 47,995 shares of company stock worth $9,718,476 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,311,000 after purchasing an additional 197,283 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $12,509,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 965.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. Plexus has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $211.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Plexus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

