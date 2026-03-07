Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.05 and a beta of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.26. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $349.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.80 million. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is a Calgary, Alberta–based oilfield services company that has provided drilling solutions since its founding in 1951. With more than seven decades of industry experience, the company delivers contract drilling services, directional and horizontal drilling, well servicing, and a suite of specialized equipment designed to meet the evolving needs of exploration and production companies worldwide.

The company’s core business activities include operating a fleet of onshore drilling rigs, offering managed pressure drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD) and logging-while-drilling (LWD) services, and providing completion and workover rigs.

