Predictive Oncology (AGPU) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Predictive Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology’s competitors have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% N/A -235.55% Predictive Oncology Competitors -569.68% -122.96% -53.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.62 million -$12.66 million -0.14 Predictive Oncology Competitors $61.19 million -$32.64 million 5.16

Predictive Oncology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Predictive Oncology Competitors 80 82 161 7 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.05%. Given Predictive Oncology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Predictive Oncology competitors beat Predictive Oncology on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.