Q1 Earnings Estimate for SGC Issued By Noble Financial

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 3.1%

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.23 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $176,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.