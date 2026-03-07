Q1 EPS Forecast for WAVE Life Sciences Increased by Analyst

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $13.12 on Thursday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $43,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,908.70. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 1,470,000 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 18,245,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,668,129. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 948,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,112,151. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 10.2% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

More WAVE Life Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting WAVE Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on WVE to $35 and reiterated an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal implying substantial upside versus the current price and likely supporting buy-side interest. Wedbush price target raise

Wedbush raised its price target on WVE to $35 and reiterated an “outperform” rating — a bullish signal implying substantial upside versus the current price and likely supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased near-term EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 2026 and kept a “Buy” rating with a $30 target, signaling improving analyst sentiment on WAVE’s financial outlook. (Research note summarized in market coverage.)

HC Wainwright increased near-term EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 2026 and kept a “Buy” rating with a $30 target, signaling improving analyst sentiment on WAVE’s financial outlook. (Research note summarized in market coverage.) Positive Sentiment: Wave announced acceptance of a late‑breaking oral presentation for WVE‑006 (GalNAc‑RNA editing) at the American Thoracic Society conference — new data from the RestorAATion‑2 trial (400 mg multidose and 600 mg single‑dose cohorts) will be presented, which could materially move the stock depending on the clinical readout. ATS presentation acceptance

Wave announced acceptance of a late‑breaking oral presentation for WVE‑006 (GalNAc‑RNA editing) at the American Thoracic Society conference — new data from the RestorAATion‑2 trial (400 mg multidose and 600 mg single‑dose cohorts) will be presented, which could materially move the stock depending on the clinical readout. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ long‑range earnings expectations were updated in a report setting FY2029 estimates — useful for modeling but unlikely to drive immediate price moves absent near‑term catalysts. Analyst expectations for FY2029

Analysts’ long‑range earnings expectations were updated in a report setting FY2029 estimates — useful for modeling but unlikely to drive immediate price moves absent near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: A CNBC piece highlighted recent FDA reversals and heightened regulatory scrutiny across biotech (citing multiple denials and reversals), which has increased sector volatility and likely weighed on WVE shares despite company‑specific positives — investors are more sensitive to regulatory risk today. FDA reversals raise sector concerns

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.