Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 42,690 Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 2,163.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.16.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.00. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $432.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

