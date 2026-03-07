Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in H2O America $HTO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of H2O America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

H2O America Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ HTO opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

H2O America ( NASDAQ:HTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 12.81%.The firm had revenue of $194.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.73 million. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. H2O America’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HTO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of H2O America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

