Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,638 Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,914,000 after buying an additional 1,003,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after buying an additional 166,768 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,937,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,346,000 after buying an additional 330,696 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 44.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,717,000 after acquiring an additional 532,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,504,704.32. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,422.08. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,303 shares of company stock worth $84,523,079. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.47.

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

