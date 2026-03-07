Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Olin Corporation $OLN

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,746 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Olin by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Olin by 2.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in Olin by 1.1% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 62,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Angela M. Castle sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $57,690.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,528 shares in the company, valued at $37,054. This trade represents a 60.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 92,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $2,073,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,661.68. The trade was a 67.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,298. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Olin Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

