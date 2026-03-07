Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89,864 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wendy’s by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,041,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $18,929,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6,474.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,116,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 932,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Wendy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Wendy’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 145.93% and a net margin of 7.58%.Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Read More

