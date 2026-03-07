Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 384.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Astrana Health worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 210.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Astrana Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Astrana Health Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.