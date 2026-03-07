Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $79,413,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 420.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 206,464 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 120,467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 441.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.49 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $140.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, commonly known as Butterfield, is a Bermuda-based provider of banking and wealth management services. Founded in 1858, the firm has grown from a local colonial bank into an international financial institution. With a focus on personalized client service, Butterfield offers a comprehensive suite of banking and fiduciary solutions to private individuals, families, and corporate clients.

The bank’s core activities include private banking, retail and commercial lending, trust and corporate administration, and fund services.

See Also

