Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.14 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Straightline Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,309,123.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,561.80. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,835 shares of company stock worth $2,298,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

