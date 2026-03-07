Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.17 Million in WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Shari Kruzinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,274. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $141,372.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $242,923. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 2.0%

WSFS Financial stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $71.32.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

