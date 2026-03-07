Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 1,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debra Schwartz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $351,078.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,785.53. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 41,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $3,280,925.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 204,229 shares in the company, valued at $16,123,879.55. The trade was a 16.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,767 shares of company stock worth $21,614,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $65.00 price target on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $44.00 price objective on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $55.23 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $99.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and independent bullish write-ups highlight Lemonade’s AI-driven underwriting, accelerating in‑force premiums and scalable growth pathway as reasons for medium‑to‑longer‑term upside if margins keep improving. Read More.

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

